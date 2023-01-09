

Spain will face India in Rourkela on January 13th; Wales will face India in Bhubaneswar on January 19th



Rourkela: The arrival of India's group-stage rivals Spain and Wales in Rourkela on Sunday energised the city's atmosphere ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Both teams reached Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through Charter Flights.



