Heat turns up in Rourkela as India's group-stage opponents Wales and Spain arrive ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

Published on Monday, 09 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 8


Spain will face India in Rourkela on January 13th; Wales will face India in Bhubaneswar on January 19th

Rourkela: The arrival of India's group-stage rivals Spain and Wales in Rourkela on Sunday energised the city's atmosphere ahead of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. Both teams reached Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through Charter Flights.

