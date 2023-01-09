Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

"Excited and nervous for the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela," says young forward Abhishek

Published on Monday, 09 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 9


Abhishek, who will be making his maiden appearance at the prestigious event, spoke about his journey to the World Cup squad

Rourkela,: A relatively new addition to the Indian Men's Hockey Team, young forward Abhishek is all set to make an impression at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, starting from January 13, 2023. The 23-year-old, who made his debut in the previous season of the FIH Hockey Pro League, said, "Playing for India at a home World Cup is a dream come true for me."

