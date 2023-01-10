Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Fact check: Is Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium the largest in the world?

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 21

With the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in the country just days away, a new controversy has cropped up surrounding the newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.


The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela (Source: Outlook India)

Nothing in India is ever free of controversies. Now with the 2023 Men's Hockey World Cup in the country just days away, a new controversy has cropped up surrounding the newly built Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.