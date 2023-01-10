

The new metaverse platform will give global fans a virtual experience of the mega event starting on 13th January



New Delhi: Embracing the latest tech buzzword, Hockey India becomes the first National Sports Federation to enter the world of metaverse. On Monday, only days before the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Hockey India launched the 'Hockeyverse' on their social media platforms.



