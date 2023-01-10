Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey India enters the world of Metaverse, launches 'Hockeyverse' ahead of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela

The new metaverse platform will give global fans a virtual experience of the mega event starting on 13th January
 
New Delhi: Embracing the latest tech buzzword, Hockey India becomes the first National Sports Federation to enter the world of metaverse. On Monday, only days before the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela, Hockey India launched the 'Hockeyverse' on their social media platforms.

