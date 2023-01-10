Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Individual brilliance important but you can’t win titles- Ric Charlesworth

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20

The Legendary Australian coach simplifies the secret to winning-- playing as a team, sublimating personal ambitions for the greater good.

Uthra Ganesan


Australian hockey coach Ric Charlesworth. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: BISWARANJANROUT

Ric Charlesworth needs no introduction. Often considered the best hockey coach in the world, he is unique in his achievements -- winning the World Cup, twice over, with both the Australian men and women, the Olympics with the Hockeyroos and every other major competition – besides being the top-scorer en route to Australia’s maiden World Cup triumph in 1986.

