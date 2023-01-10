The first match of the World Cup will be played in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar between reigning African Champions, and winners of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalists Argentina.



Palesa Manaleng





South Africa's hockey captain, Dayaan Cassiem. Picture: Voice of the Cape/ Twitter.



JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa is in India for the 15th FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.



