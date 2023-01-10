Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Team SA to battle it out for top honours at Hockey Men’s World Cup

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 20

The first match of the World Cup will be played in the Kalinga stadium in Bhubaneswar between reigning African Champions, and winners of the recent inaugural edition of the FIH Hockey Men’s Nations Cup, South Africa and the 2016 Olympic Gold medalists Argentina.

Palesa Manaleng


South Africa's hockey captain, Dayaan Cassiem. Picture: Voice of the Cape/ Twitter.

JOHANNESBURG - Team South Africa is in India for the 15th FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela.

