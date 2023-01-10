Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Argentina Hockey Olympics heroes Peillat, Menini in Odisha for World Cup — this time for Germany and Spain

Published on Tuesday, 10 January 2023

Both made their international debuts for their new sides last year. Both missed out on potentially three most productive years of their sporting careers — Peillat was 26, and Menini just a year older at the last World Cup.

Jonathan Selvaraj


Gonzalo Peillat was once the lynchpin of Argentina’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout

Four years ago, trailing 2-3 against England in the dying moments of the Hockey World Cup quarterfinals in Bhubaneswar, Gonzalo Peillat took a desperate shot from near the halfway line. The thunderbolt from the drag flick specialist took a deflection, and only a desperate outstretched foot by the English ‘keeper prevented a hat-trick for Peillat and kept the then Olympic champion from forcing a shootout. The final whistle blew just as the ball bobbled to safety.

