Both made their international debuts for their new sides last year. Both missed out on potentially three most productive years of their sporting careers — Peillat was 26, and Menini just a year older at the last World Cup.



Jonathan Selvaraj





Gonzalo Peillat was once the lynchpin of Argentina’s hockey team. | Photo Credit: Biswaranjan Rout



Four years ago, trailing 2-3 against England in the dying moments of the Hockey World Cup quarterfinals in Bhubaneswar, Gonzalo Peillat took a desperate shot from near the halfway line. The thunderbolt from the drag flick specialist took a deflection, and only a desperate outstretched foot by the English ‘keeper prevented a hat-trick for Peillat and kept the then Olympic champion from forcing a shootout. The final whistle blew just as the ball bobbled to safety.



