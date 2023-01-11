Hockey Wales are delighted to announce the appointment of Paul Whapham as their new Chief Executive, who joins from the Ospreys.







Paul joins the National Governing Body for hockey in Wales as a highly experienced, successful, and well-regarded leader with over 20 years experience working in sport. He has been with the Ospreys for over eight years and their Corporate Brand Director for the last four. During this time, he has played a leading role in the formation of Ospreys in the Community, with it becoming one of the largest sports development charities in Wales and has seen the Ospreys become the second fastest growing social media platform in the United Rugby Championship.



