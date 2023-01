COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. – Following the U-21 Selection Camp held January 4 to 8 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center in Chula Vista, Calif., U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team Head Coach Tracey Paul and coaching staff have named the 2023 U.S. U-21 Women’s National Team. This same group will attend the Junior Pan American Championship (JPAC) Selection Camp in February.