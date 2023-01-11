Young people pedalled over 300 km from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for organising Hockey World Cup.





The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela (Source: Outlook India)



With Odisha under the grip of hockey world cup fever, a large number of youths pedalled over 300 km from Rourkela to Bhubaneswar to thank Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for organising the mega event in Sundargarh district, the cradle of hockey in the state.



