The 105 feet long hockey stick is sculpted using sand and 5000 hockey balls.





Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik builds world's biggest hockey stick on Mahanadi banks, Cuttack. Image: Hockey India/Twitter



When one arrives at the Biju Patnaik Airport in Bhubaneswar, Odisha, they are sure to be welcomed by beautiful sand art that depicts the mythologically-significant monuments of the erstwhile state. This time, not only will the visitors traveling for the most-awaited FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela be treated to sand sculpture at the airport, but one can also witness the world’s largest hockey sculpture erected on the banks of the Mahanadi river at Cuttack, where the ‘celebration’ event is scheduled for on 11 January to mark the opening of the mega hockey event starting 13th January.



