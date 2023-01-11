Speedy Tigers eye a good run
By Jugjet Singh
Malaysia will be playing in their ninth World Cup starting on Friday, and it will be a massive fillip if they can step onto the quarter-final stage of hockey’s most prestigious tournament in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India. - Pic courtesy of MHC
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will be playing in their ninth World Cup starting on Friday, and it will be a massive fillip if they can step onto the quarter-final stage of hockey's most prestigious tournament in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.