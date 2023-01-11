Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Speedy Tigers eye a good run

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

By Jugjet Singh


Malaysia will be playing in their ninth World Cup starting on Friday, and it will be a massive fillip if they can step onto the quarter-final stage of hockey’s most prestigious tournament in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India. - Pic courtesy of MHC

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will be playing in their ninth World Cup starting on Friday, and it will be a massive fillip if they can step onto the quarter-final stage of hockey's most prestigious tournament in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.