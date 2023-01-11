India has not finished on the podium in 48 years since winning the gold in the 1975 Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur under the captaincy of Ajit Pal Singh.





PR Sreejesh in a file image. JSW Sports/ Twitter



Rourkela: All set to play in his fourth FIH men’s hockey World Cup and the third on home soil, veteran India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh feels his team can do better than the quarterfinal exit in the last edition, and even finish on top of the podium this time.



