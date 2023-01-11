Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey World Cup 2023: ‘Hopefully, we can finish on top’ goalkeeper PR Sreejesh confident of India’s chances

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 5

India has not finished on the podium in 48 years since winning the gold in the 1975 Hockey World Cup in Kuala Lumpur under the captaincy of Ajit Pal Singh.


PR Sreejesh in a file image. JSW Sports/ Twitter

Rourkela: All set to play in his fourth FIH men’s hockey World Cup and the third on home soil, veteran India goalkeeper P R Sreejesh feels his team can do better than the quarterfinal exit in the last edition, and even finish on top of the podium this time.

