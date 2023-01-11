

The experienced goalie gears up for a special outing in Odisha; his third World Cup on home soil



Rourkela: All set to play his fourth World Cup for India, experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh emphasized that it's the results that matter more than the number of times a player turns up for a marquee event like the World Cup. While he admits it's a huge honour to turn up for his fourth World Cup, Sreejesh knows very well that this is a great opportunity to change India's fortunes at the ultimate tournament for hockey, in which India awaits to finish on the podium since 1975 triumph when the illustrious Ajit Pal Singh-led team won the tournament beating Pakistan in the Final.



