"Huge honour to play my fourth World Cup for India," says ace goalkeeper PR Sreejesh

Published on Wednesday, 11 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4


The experienced goalie gears up for a special outing in Odisha; his third World Cup on home soil

Rourkela: All set to play his fourth World Cup for India, experienced goalkeeper PR Sreejesh emphasized that it's the results that matter more than the number of times a player turns up for a marquee event like the World Cup. While he admits it's a huge honour to turn up for his fourth World Cup, Sreejesh knows very well that this is a great opportunity to change India's fortunes at the ultimate tournament for hockey, in which India awaits to finish on the podium since 1975 triumph when the illustrious Ajit Pal Singh-led team won the tournament beating Pakistan in the Final.

