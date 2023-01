All three teams look to make a big impact on the tournament.







Rourkela: The Men's Hockey Teams from England, the Netherlands and Chile touched down at the Rourkela Aerodome in Rourkela on Tuesday to take part in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela. The teams reached Rourkela from Bhubaneswar through Charter Flights.