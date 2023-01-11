Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations: Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani, Pritam to perform; When and where to watch?

With the Hockey World Cup 2023 beginning on January 13, Odisha is geared up for welcoming the fans and teams participating with an opening ceremony of sorts titled ’Celebrations’.


Ranveer Singh will be performing at the Hockey World Cup 2023 Celebrations. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Sportzpics

