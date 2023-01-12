Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

USA Field Hockey Increases Investment in Sport Development C

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 6

OLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The arrival of 2023 means that the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games are just five years away. USA Field Hockey is using LA28 as a call to action and has begun preparation for the Games on and off the field. The organization is greatly appreciative of the support from both the USA Field Hockey Foundation and U.S. Men’s Field Hockey Foundation and many donors, clubs, schools and volunteers who help create field hockey opportunities across the country. USA Field Hockey’s mission is to Grow the Game, Serve and Inspire Membership and Succeed Internationally, and this cannot be achieved without the help and support of field hockey leaders and enthusiasts.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.