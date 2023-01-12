OLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. - The arrival of 2023 means that the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games are just five years away. USA Field Hockey is using LA28 as a call to action and has begun preparation for the Games on and off the field. The organization is greatly appreciative of the support from both the USA Field Hockey Foundation and U.S. Men’s Field Hockey Foundation and many donors, clubs, schools and volunteers who help create field hockey opportunities across the country. USA Field Hockey’s mission is to Grow the Game, Serve and Inspire Membership and Succeed Internationally, and this cannot be achieved without the help and support of field hockey leaders and enthusiasts.



