Five former players flip through the history of India’s roller-coaster ride in the five-decade-old hockey World Cup.



Y. B. Sarangi





The Indian hockey team for the second hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. India lost in the final to the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives



On a hockey field, the goal scorers define make-or-break moments. Flipping through the history of India’s roller-coaster ride in the five-decade-old hockey World Cup, we pick five scorers who have left their mark by capturing key moments in the showpiece event. These iconic players fondly look back at the moments they scripted with the magic of their hockey sticks.



