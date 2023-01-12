Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Down hockey memory lane: Former stalwarts look back at India’s key World Cup moments

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

Five former players flip through the history of India’s roller-coaster ride in the five-decade-old hockey World Cup.

Y. B. Sarangi


The Indian hockey team for the second hockey World Cup in Amstelveen, the Netherlands. India lost in the final to the Netherlands. | Photo Credit: The Hindu Archives

On a hockey field, the goal scorers define make-or-break moments. Flipping through the history of India’s roller-coaster ride in the five-decade-old hockey World Cup, we pick five scorers who have left their mark by capturing key moments in the showpiece event. These iconic players fondly look back at the moments they scripted with the magic of their hockey sticks.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.