Maybank players included in World Cup squad, in the front row Razie Rahim (left) and Shahmie Irfan Suhaimi. In the back row Ashran Hamsani (left), Meor Azuan Hassan and Najmi Farizal.



KUALA LUMPUR: Five Maybank players are set to feature for Malaysia at the Hockey World Cup in India on Jan 13-29.