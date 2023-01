By Aftar Singh





Defender Marhan Jalil will be featuring in his third Hockey World Cup in India (Jan 13-29) and the team captain hopes he will bring good luck to the Speedy Tigers. - NSTP file pic



KUALA LUMPUR: Defender Marhan Jalil will be featuring in his third Hockey World Cup in India (Jan 13-29) and the team captain hopes he will bring good luck to the Speedy Tigers.