Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

India working on deflecting pressure off Harmanpreet, says coach Reid

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 4

Harmanpreet Singh is currently regarded as one of the world's finest penalty-corner exponents but India coach Graham Reid wants his other dragflickers to share the responsibility with their skipper.


Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh. Image: Hockey India

New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Singh is one of the star attractions of the men’s hockey World Cup starting Friday because of his sheer calibre of penalty-corner conversions, but the team’s chief coach Graham Reid has worked upon plans to divert the attention from his key player.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.