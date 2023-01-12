Harmanpreet Singh is currently regarded as one of the world's finest penalty-corner exponents but India coach Graham Reid wants his other dragflickers to share the responsibility with their skipper.





Indian hockey captain Harmanpreet Singh. Image: Hockey India



New Delhi: India captain Harmanpreet Singh is one of the star attractions of the men’s hockey World Cup starting Friday because of his sheer calibre of penalty-corner conversions, but the team’s chief coach Graham Reid has worked upon plans to divert the attention from his key player.



