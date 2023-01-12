Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony was preceded and succeeded by colourful cultural programmes that kept mesmerising the packed audience.





Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony took place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Image: Twitter/@achyuta_samanta



Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 got underway on Wednesday evening with a spectacular opening ceremony at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad.



