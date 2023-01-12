Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Hockey World Cup 2023 starts with glittering opening ceremony in Cuttack

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 5

Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony was preceded and succeeded by colourful cultural programmes that kept mesmerising the packed audience.


Hockey World Cup 2023 opening ceremony took place at the Barabati Stadium in Cuttack, Image: Twitter/@achyuta_samanta

Men’s Hockey World Cup, 2023 got underway on Wednesday evening with a spectacular opening ceremony at the picturesque Barabati Stadium in Cuttack that was witnessed by thousands of hockey lovers in attendance from across the country and abroad.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.