Odisha sticks to delivering

Published on Thursday, 12 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 5

After sparkling ceremony in Cuttack, focus shifts to the largest hockey stadium

Indervir Grewal


Fireworks set off during the opening ceremony in Cuttack on Wednesday.

The Birsa Munda Stadium doesn’t have the feel of a hockey stadium. Instead, it gives off a football arena vibe. Built for the men’s World Cup and tagged as the biggest hockey stadium in the world, the spherical structure is as breathtaking to look at from outside as it is daunting to even imagine the noise of over 20 thousand fans on the opening matchday.

