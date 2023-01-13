Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Just Hockey

Speedy Tigers do their 'homework' ahead of Hockey World Cup opener

Published on Friday, 13 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 14

By Jugjet Singh


The Spain friendly on Wednesday was actually a full tactical match which coach Arul Selvaraj plans to use against Netherlands and Chile in the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Hockey World Cup beginning Friday. - Pic courtesy of MALAYSIAN HOCKEY CONFEDERATION

ROURKELA: The Spain friendly on Wednesday was actually a full tactical match which coach Arul Selvaraj plans to use against Netherlands and Chile in the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Hockey World Cup beginning Friday.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.