Speedy Tigers do their 'homework' ahead of Hockey World Cup opener
By Jugjet Singh
ROURKELA: The Spain friendly on Wednesday was actually a full tactical match which coach Arul Selvaraj plans to use against Netherlands and Chile in the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Hockey World Cup beginning Friday.