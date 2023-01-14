Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

High on confidence, Indian Women's Hockey Team leave for South Africa Tour

Published on Saturday, 14 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 14


The team led by ace goalkeeper Savita and Vice Captained by Navneet Kaur will begin their Tour in Cape Town on 16th January

Bengaluru: Riding high on confidence after their incredible outing in the FIH Women's Nations Cup where they beat hosts Spain 1-0 to win the title and qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 season, the Indian Women's Hockey team led by Savita left for the seven-match South Africa Tour in the early hours of Saturday

