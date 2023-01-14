

The team led by ace goalkeeper Savita and Vice Captained by Navneet Kaur will begin their Tour in Cape Town on 16th January



Bengaluru: Riding high on confidence after their incredible outing in the FIH Women's Nations Cup where they beat hosts Spain 1-0 to win the title and qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 season, the Indian Women's Hockey team led by Savita left for the seven-match South Africa Tour in the early hours of Saturday



