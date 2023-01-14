High on confidence, Indian Women's Hockey Team leave for South Africa Tour
The team led by ace goalkeeper Savita and Vice Captained by Navneet Kaur will begin their Tour in Cape Town on 16th January
Bengaluru: Riding high on confidence after their incredible outing in the FIH Women's Nations Cup where they beat hosts Spain 1-0 to win the title and qualify for the FIH Hockey Pro League 2023-24 season, the Indian Women's Hockey team led by Savita left for the seven-match South Africa Tour in the early hours of Saturday