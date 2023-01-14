Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

‘Cradle of Indian hockey’ Rourkela embraces World Cup with joy

Published on Saturday, 14 January 2023

Rourkela’s induction is a nod to Odisha’s own hockey legacy. The Sundargarh district, in which Rourkela is located, is considered ‘the cradle of Indian hockey’.

Aashin Prasad


Ariel view of the newly built Birsa Munda hockey stadium at Rourkela. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Biju Patnaik International Airport in Bhubaneswar is awash with the Hockey World Cup buzz. The city is hosting it’s second consecutive World Cup and the enthusiasm and hype have only doubled this time around.

