Shahbaz Ahmed had been Pakistan's captain when they had last won the Hockey World Cup. As they miss out on the 2023 edition, the legend says he is heartbroken at how far his country has fallen.



By Pritish Raj





Maradona of Hockey- Shahbaz Ahmed.



Pakistan, the most successful team in the history of the Hockey World Cup, are conspicuously absent even as the 2023 edition kicked off in Odisha on Friday. Though Pakistan won the title the last time 29 years ago, no team has been able to match their four title wins even today.



