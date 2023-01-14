Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Drag-flick Stalwart Peillat Eyes a World Cup Switch-hit With Germany

Published on Saturday, 14 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 13

The star defender who took Argentina to the 2016 Rio Olympics gold will be the driving force of his adopted nation at the hockey World Cup starting in Odisha on Friday

By Sandip Sikdar


Shifting to a different continent, new culture, new team, adjusting to a new set-up, learning German – it has taken much more than on-field efforts for Peillat.

For the better part of the last decade, the thunderbolts that left Gonzalo Peillat’s stick at penalty corners (PC) would more often than not beat defenders and the goalkeeper, ensuring a goal for Argentina. They invariably led to victories, matches and multiple tournaments.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.