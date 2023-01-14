The star defender who took Argentina to the 2016 Rio Olympics gold will be the driving force of his adopted nation at the hockey World Cup starting in Odisha on Friday



By Sandip Sikdar





Shifting to a different continent, new culture, new team, adjusting to a new set-up, learning German – it has taken much more than on-field efforts for Peillat.



For the better part of the last decade, the thunderbolts that left Gonzalo Peillat’s stick at penalty corners (PC) would more often than not beat defenders and the goalkeeper, ensuring a goal for Argentina. They invariably led to victories, matches and multiple tournaments.



