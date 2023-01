Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wished good luck to the national hockey squad ahead of their 2023 Hockey World Cup campaign in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India. - Pic courtesy of Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim Facebook



KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim wished good luck to the national hockey squad ahead of their 2023 Hockey World Cup campaign in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela, India.