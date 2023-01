“We did practice of playing with 10 men as we thought at some point in the tournament we are going to play with 10 men,” said Reid at the post-match press conference.





FILE PHOTO: Indian men’s hockey team coach Graham Reid. | Photo Credit: BISWARANJAN ROUT



India’s chief coach Graham Reid on Friday said his players ticked most of the boxes in the 2-0 win over a tricky Spain in their FIH men’s Hockey World Cup 2023 opener in Rourkela.