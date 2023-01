The Indian hockey team rode on goals from Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh to win the match 2-0.



By Utathya Nag





Amit Rohidas and India celebrate the first goal vs Spain at the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023. (Picture by Hockey India)



The Indian hockey team beat Spain 2-0 in their opening Pool D match of the FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 at the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium in Rourkela on Friday.