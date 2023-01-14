Indervir Grewal





India’s Amit Rohidas (centre) after scoring a ripper against Spain. PTI



India’s planning was perfect. Their execution near flawless. The hosts proved their credentials as medal contenders with one of their most astute, stoic and focused performances in recent times. The significance of the stage — the opening match of a home World Cup in front of 20 thousand roaring fans — did not unsettle them. The familiar yet tricky opponent — Spain had proved to be a difficult side to overcome for India in their Pro League ties last year — could not outwit them.



