By Jugjet Singh





Three hours before India started their match against Spain at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela tonight, droves of fans were already circling the venue waiting for their stars to arrive. -Pic credit to FB Hockey India



ROURKELA: Three hours before India started their match against Spain at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela tonight, droves of fans were already circling the venue waiting for their stars to arrive.