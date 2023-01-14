

Odisha's very own Amit Rohidas scores India's first goal in the 13th minute which incidentally also happens to be India's 200th goal at a World Cup; Hardik Singh too impresses with 27th minute goal for India



Rourkela: Hosts India made a splendid start to their campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as they beat Spain 2-0 in their first pool D match here at the spectacular crown jewel of world hockey - the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.



