India gets off the mark with stunning 2-0 victory against Spain

Published on Saturday, 14 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 13


Odisha's very own Amit Rohidas scores India's first goal in the 13th minute which incidentally also happens to be India's 200th goal at a World Cup; Hardik Singh too impresses with 27th minute goal for India
 
Rourkela: Hosts India made a splendid start to their campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela as they beat Spain 2-0 in their first pool D match here at the spectacular crown jewel of world hockey - the Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

