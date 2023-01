By Rod Gilmour





Liam Ansell celebrates for England in Rourkela PIC: Worldsportpics



Rourkela — In the evening haze, England showed their mettle in the Steel City to record their best opening to a men’s World Cup as they thwarted Wales’ bid for a history-making feat of their own. After a good luck tweet from Buckingham Palace, England certainly put on a royal show here in Rourkela.