Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Daily Hockey news updated @ 10:00 GMT





Rules of Hockey App

AppStore download
GooglePlay download

JH side
Mazon 4
Sportplan Coaching solutions
Teamo - The team management App
Mazon

Australian Masterclass Overwhelm France

Published on Saturday, 14 January 2023 10:00 | Hits: 13



World number one Australia weathered some initial resistance from France before they slipped into fifth gear and racked up a ridiculously lop-sided 8-0 win in a Pool A tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The Kookaburras, who missed on World Cup glory in the 2018 edition at the same venue after they outduelled in a shootout by the Netherlands in the semifinals, seized the initiative from the French via a first-quarter goal by Tom Craig. However, France fought resolutely and kept blunting out whatever was thrown at them by the Aussies.

Fieldhockey.com uses cookies to assist with navigating between pages. Please leave the site if you disagree with this policy.
Copyright remains with the credited source or author

 

Field Hockey Drills and Coaching Plans

Designed by George Brink.