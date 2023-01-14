



World number one Australia weathered some initial resistance from France before they slipped into fifth gear and racked up a ridiculously lop-sided 8-0 win in a Pool A tie at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneshwar. The Kookaburras, who missed on World Cup glory in the 2018 edition at the same venue after they outduelled in a shootout by the Netherlands in the semifinals, seized the initiative from the French via a first-quarter goal by Tom Craig. However, France fought resolutely and kept blunting out whatever was thrown at them by the Aussies.



