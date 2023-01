After a barren and hard-fought first two quarters, Argentina scored the winner in the 42nd minute through a field effort from Casella Maico.





Jeremy Hayward and Tom Craig scored a hat-trick for Australia. FIH.hockey



Bhubaneswar: Jeremy Hayward and Tom Craig scored a hat-trick each, first of the tournament, to hand Australia a convincing 8-0 win over France in a Pool A match of the FIH men’s hockey World Cup here on Friday.