Today's news temporarily takes the form of the archives to get it out there



FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar - Rourkela - 15 January

Bhubaneswar - Rourkela, India



All times GMT +5:30



Rourkela



14 Jan 2023 13:00 NZL v CHI (Pool C) 3 - 1

14 Jan 2023 15:00 NED v MAS (Pool C) 4 - 0



Bhubaneswar



14 Jan 2023 17:00 BEL v KOR (Pool B) 5 - 0

14 Jan 2023 19:00 GER v JPN (Pool B) 3 - 0.



Rourkela



15 Jan 2023 17:00 ESP v WAL (Pool D)

15 Jan 2023 19:00 ENG v IND (Pool D)



Rourkela



16 Jan 2023 13:00 MAS v CHI (Pool C)

16 Jan 2023 15:00 NZL v NED (Pool C)



Bhubaneswar



16 Jan 2023 17:00 FRA v RSA (Pool A)

16 Jan 2023 19:00 ARG v AUS (Pool A)

Pool Standings



Goals continue to flow as top-ranked sides stay perfect in the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023







Day 2 of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 continued to thrill packed crowds in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela as New Zealand, Netherlands, Belgium and Germany earned comfortable victories, as Pools B and C got underway.











Black Sticks Men start strong







The Vantage Black Sticks men opened their World Cup campaign in style overnight with a 3-1 victory over World Cup debutants Chile in Rourkela, India.











Sam Hiha brace gives Black Sticks opening win over Chile at men's hockey World Cup





Sam Hiha scored a double for the Black Sticks against Chile. (File photo) ANDREW CORNAGA/PHOTOSPORT



The Black Sticks have started their men's hockey World Cup campaign in positive fashion after beating tournament debutants Chile 3-1 in Rourkela, India, on Saturday.











Early goals give Kiwis maximum points in opening match



By Jugjet Singh





New Zeland team players celebrates their win against Chile during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between New Zealand and Chile in Rourkela, India, 14 January 2023. -EPA PIC



ROURKELA: New Zealand scored three early goals to beat Chile 3-1 in Group C of the Bhubaneswar-Rourkela Hockey World Cup today.











Speedy Tigers show improvement in 4-0 defeat to Dutch



By Jugjet Singh





Marhan Jalil (C) of Malaysia in action against Derck De Vilder (R) and Jonas De Geus (L) of the Netherlands during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between the Netherlands and Malaysia in Rourkela, India, 14 January 2023. -EPA PIC



ROURKELA: The Speedy Tigers can hold their heads high in defeat, as the 4-0 scoreline in their opening Hockey World Cup match against World No 3 Netherlands is laudable.











Flying Dutchmen a class above Malaysia



By Jugjet Singh





Dutch players celebrate a goal during the FIH Men's Field Hockey World Cup match between the Netherlands and Malaysia in Rourkela, India, 14 January 2023. -EPA PIC



MALAYSIA lost 4-0, but the scoreline does not tell the true story of their opening match of the World Cup at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela, India, today.











Netherlands revel in Rourkela's love for hockey



Aaditya Narayan in Rourkela





Members of the Netherlands team acknowledge the Rourkela crowd after their 4-0 win over Malaysia on Saturday. World Sport Pics



When India played Spain in their Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opener, a packed house at the Birsa Munda Stadium in Rourkela created an atmosphere for the ages, and it was a night that the hockey world will remember for a while.











Belgium crush South Korea to begin Hockey World Cup title defence in style



By Vimal Sankar





Alexander Hendrickx scored the opener for Belgium against South Korea ©Getty Images



Belgium began their title defence in sensational fashion by crushing South Korea 5-0 while New Zealand, The Netherlands and Germany also claimed victories on Day 2 of the International Hockey Federation (FIH) Hockey World Cup in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela.











Belgians show no mercy to South Koreans





Belgium’s Cedric Charlier nearly scores a goal vs South Korea. PTI



Holders Belgium thrashed a nervy South Korea 5-0 to begin the defence of their title in style, while two-time champions Germany beat reigning Asian Games champions Japan 3-0 here today.











After Spain win, Indian Men's Hockey Team shifts focus to crucial England game





After a thrilling 2-0 win over Spain, India will take on England in their second Pool D match of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Sunday



Rourkela: Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian Men's Hockey Team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.











Clash of the Pool D India-England today



K. ARUMUGAM







India and England have started their campaign in style, the former overcame the young Spain with a decent 2-0 score while the latter outplaying the World Cup debutants Wales 5-0. With win against each other India and England will take on each other today at the marvelous Birsa Munda International hockey facility. Most likely the winner of tomorrow’s clash of the Pool D will top the pool and thus avoid the cruelling cross over. However, both teams did not acquit themselves if the finer details of their first encounter is any indication.











England’s rare goalscorer ready for crazy India crowd



By Rod Gilmour





England have finished fourth in last three men's World Cups PIC: Worldsportpics



ROURKELA — Nick Park is ready for the biggest game of his life on Sunday night (7pm India, 1:30pm UK) when England take on India in their second World Cup match.











India eyes top spot with win against high-flying England



The last time India and England faced off was in a pool match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a game that had more lessons for both sides than the 4-4 scoreline would suggest.



Uthra Ganesan





Indian hockey players after victory against Spain during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra



The last time India and England faced off was in a pool match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a game that had more lessons for both sides than the 4-4 scoreline would suggest.











India face English test, must convert penalty corners



Not being able to do so can cost hosts dear against team like England



Indervir Grewal





PTI



Having crossed the first hurdle at the World Cup with a tough 2-0 win over Spain, there is an air of relief in the Indian camp. “It’s good to get that first win... now let’s play the rest of the tournament,” said India coach Graham Reid, adding that the first game of any major tournament was probably the toughest.











England clash 'tougher' than Spain, says India head coach Graham Reid



'We are up against England next and it will be tougher, they are ranked higher than us. We know how tough England are in the Commonwealth Games,' Graham Reid said.





File image of India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image credit: National Games



Rourkela: England will be tougher opponents than Spain whom India outclassed 2-0 in their opening World Cup match and the home team cannot lower its guard in the second group match on Sunday, head coach Graham Reid said.











Managing the coach: Wife Julia the calming influence on Graham Reid's World Cup nerves



Jaspreet Sahni





(Photo credit: reidgj Instagram)



ROURKELA: Julia Reid needs little introduction in the Indian hockey circles. Her surname helps join the dots and tells she is the wife of Indian men's hockey team's coach Graham and his biggest support system.











New and improved Akashdeep Singh



Having missed the Tokyo Olympics, Punjab forward is back and hungry for more accolades



Indervir Grewal





A prodigious forward, Akashdeep made his senior team debut as an 18-year-old in 2012 and quickly cemented his place in the side. - File photo



Akashdeep Singh had a wide, beaming smile across his face — India had just beaten Spain in their World Cup opener on Friday, and the forward was enjoying the fruits of his team’s labour. It seemed as if he was taking in the atmosphere at the Birsa Munda Stadium.











India leading revival of Asian hockey: Korean head coach Shin Seok Kyo



South Korea, one of the four Asian teams at the 2023 Hockey World Cup, think India are leading the way when it comes to returning the balance of power to Asia.



By Tazeen Qureshy





The South Korean coach and captain at a press conference in Bhubaneswar on the eve of their first match



Former South Korea player and current coach Shin Seok Kyo has never shied away from taking pride in the Asian style of hockey. So, when his team landed in Bhubaneswar ahead of the hockey men's World Cup, he acknowledged India's dominance in the sport in recent times, including the bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.











‘It’s regrettable India still hosts hockey world cup. Choice makes sense financially but unfair to sporting fairness’ – Belgium player Elliot Van Strydonck



Belgian Stydonck picked Belgium as “biggest favourites” with Australia and India as the next two strong opponents.





Hockey, Hockey tournament in India, Hockey tournaments, hockey players, hockey world cup, Naveen Patnaik, Chandra Sarathi Behera, Gonzalo Peillat, Cristiano Ronaldo, Indian Express An aerial shot of the Kalinga Stadium, which would host the hockey World Cup from Wednesday. (Source: Hockey India)



The three of the last four hockey world cups have been in India [2010 in Delhi, 2018 in Odisha and now in 2023 in Odisha again]. Not everyone is happy with it, though. The Belgium player Elliot Van Strydonck has called it “unfair to sporting fairness” and it’s “regrettable that India still hosts such an event”.











Aussie family watches brothers turn rivals for title



By Tazeen Qureshy





Jeremy and Leon Hayward



After a missed flight and a delay of a couple of days, the Hayward family made reached Bhubaneswar just in time to watch their younger son Jeremy score the first hat-trick for Australia in the Hockey World Cup at the Kalinga stadium on Friday.











Fans undertake gruelling journey to witness Chile making debut



Ren is the father of Nils, the 23-year-old forward of the national team. He is joined by his eldest son, Nils’ girlfriend, the parents of captain Fernando and his brother Felipe Renz, and the family of Jose Hurtado.



Aashin Prasad





Chile fans take a group selfie during their Hockey World Cup debut match against New Zealand at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad



“CHI-LE-LE-LE! VIVA CHILE!”



A handful of Chileans are making themselves heard as Chile battled it out with New Zealand in the afternoon sun of Rourkela in its first-ever World Cup game. The history-makers are being cheered on by the small group dressed in their country’s colours, while waving their flags.











Former India player's brother cycles from Punjab to Odisha for Hockey World Cup



A fan has travelled 1,700 km from Punjab to Odisha on cycle to support the Indian team for ongoing





Karamveer Singh greeting other fans. (Source: Kalinga TV)



Sports often have stories of fans going beyond limits to express their love for sports. One such instance is coming up from the ongoing Hockey World Cup in India.











Odisha outtakes: a Hockey World Cup in two different shirts for Peillat





Victor Wegnez took match honours in Belgium's opener Kalinga Hockey PIC: Worldsportpics



A World Cup first



Sam Lane and Sam Hiha (twice) capitalised on individual errors to put New Zealand up 3-0 inside 20 minutes against Chile, the World Cup debutants. Los Diablos went aerial after the break before Ignacio Contardo danced into the circle, beat three Kiwis and finished on the reverse for their first World Cup goal.











Controversy around India-Pakistan map on trophy — All you need to know



All you need to know about the controversy involving India and Pakistan's map on the Hockey World Cup Trophy.





Hockey World Cup Trophy



Former FIH and Hockey India President Narinder Batra had, earlier this month, revealed that he had threatened the global hockey governing body that "he will ensure the Indian Customs do not clear the World Cup trophy" when India hosted the World Cup back in 2018.











Birsa Munda Stadium's quest for inclusivity



The newly-made stadium for the ongoing World Cup has left no stone unturned to provide an equal experience to physically-challenged people.





Birsa Munda Stadium



The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Odisha's Rourkela city which is the world's largest hockey stadium as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH) certification has special facilities and seats for the differently-abled persons so that they can experience the matches without any inconvenience, an official said.











An eye-opener from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela



By Jugjet Singh





For illustration purpose only. -Pic credit to FB Hockey India



This scribe has yet to ride a long distance train in Malaysia, so when a chance cropped up to travel 800km for eight hours on the Premium Tatkal from Bhubaneswar to Rourkela, the offer was snapped up.











EuroHockey Indoor U21 Championship (W) 2023 - 15 January

Lucerne, Switzerland



All times GMT +1



14 Jan 2023 09:00 CZE v CRO (Pool B) 8 - 0

14 Jan 2023 10:15 TUR v POL (Pool B) 5 - 5

14 Jan 2023 11:30 UKR v ITA (Pool A) 6 - 4

14 Jan 2023 12:45 AUT v SUI (Pool A) 7 - 1

14 Jan 2023 16:45 ITA v CRO (Pool C) 2 - 0

14 Jan 2023 18:00 SUI v POL (Pool C) 4 - 3

14 Jan 2023 19:15 AUT v TUR (SF1) 7 - 2

14 Jan 2023 20:45 CZE v UKR (SF2) 7 - 1



Final Pool standings



USA Field Hockey creates new roles in preparation for Los Angeles 2028 Olympics



By Mike Rowbottom



USA Field Hockey is mobilising on and off the field in preparation for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles as it seeks to promote the sport, and in particular the men’s side, in and around the region.











SA Hockey Women named for Summer Series







The Summer Series was a quintessential part of the South African Summer before the arrival of the covid pandemic. 2023 will see the familiar favorite make its return as UCT plays host. The South African Women will begin their 2023 adventure with a four match test series against India, supplemented by a friendly game against World Champions Netherlands.











Egyptian team Zamalek crowned champions of Saudi hockey competition



The winning team were presented their gold medals by president of the Saudi Hockey Federation (SHF), Mohammed Al-Mandiel



RIYADH: Egyptian team Zamalek were crowned champions of the first Arab Five-a-Side Hockey Championship at the Green Hall stadiums at the Olympic Complex in Riyadh.











Marcano fires Southgate to Division Two Indoor promotion hunt



by NIgel Simon





T&T international hockey player Teague Marcano, second from right, goes past a Fareham player while teammate and former T&T standout Kwandwane Browne (background) look on during their match in the England Hockey League Adult Super 6s Indoor Championships Men's Division Two South at the University of the West of England, on Sunday. Marcano scored a beaver trick, his fourth in five matches to lead Southgate to an 11-3 win. PHOTO: SOUTHGATE.



T&T international hockey player Teague Marcano scored a joint league-best 19 goals with Tom Minall of the University of Bristol, inclusive of four beaver-trick to lead Southgate Hockey Club to the top spot in the England Hockey League Adult Super 6s Indoor Championships Men's Division Two at the University of the West of England, last weekend.











My patience has it's limits - Siegfried Aikman



Ijaz Chaudhry





Siegfried Aikman trying out a Yamaguchi Grays hockey stick | Twitter



Dutchman Siegfried Aikman is the head coach of the national hockey team since December 2021. During this period, Pakistan has participated in some tournaments with mixed results. Aikman’s task has not been easy due to myriad problems. Eos sat down with the affable coach with roots in the Caribbean country of Suriname to get his candid opinions about where Pakistan hockey is headed. Excerpts from the interview…











Pakistan hockey needs dedicated administrators: Samiullah



Ibrahim Farooqi



Gold remained synonymous with Pakistan hockey for many years while the game was regarded as a symbol of national pride in international sport. With the passage of time, however, signs of gradual decline emerged which later became alarming and then too tough to control. Today, Pakistan — the former four-time world champions — is not even featuring in the FIH World Cup currently taking place in India, and are languishing at a wretched 17th position in the world rankings.



