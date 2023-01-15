Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Pakistan hockey needs dedicated administrators: Samiullah

Published on Sunday, 15 January 2023 14:30 | Hits: 3

Ibrahim Farooqi

Gold remained synonymous with Pakistan hockey for many years while the game was regarded as a symbol of national pride in international sport. With the passage of time, however, signs of gradual decline emerged which later became alarming and then too tough to control. Today, Pakistan — the former four-time world champions — is not even featuring in the FIH World Cup currently taking place in India, and are languishing at a wretched 17th position in the world rankings.

