Ibrahim Farooqi



Gold remained synonymous with Pakistan hockey for many years while the game was regarded as a symbol of national pride in international sport. With the passage of time, however, signs of gradual decline emerged which later became alarming and then too tough to control. Today, Pakistan — the former four-time world champions — is not even featuring in the FIH World Cup currently taking place in India, and are languishing at a wretched 17th position in the world rankings.



