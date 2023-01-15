Ijaz Chaudhry





Siegfried Aikman trying out a Yamaguchi Grays hockey stick | Twitter



Dutchman Siegfried Aikman is the head coach of the national hockey team since December 2021. During this period, Pakistan has participated in some tournaments with mixed results. Aikman’s task has not been easy due to myriad problems. Eos sat down with the affable coach with roots in the Caribbean country of Suriname to get his candid opinions about where Pakistan hockey is headed. Excerpts from the interview…



