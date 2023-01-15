by NIgel Simon





T&T international hockey player Teague Marcano, second from right, goes past a Fareham player while teammate and former T&T standout Kwandwane Browne (background) look on during their match in the England Hockey League Adult Super 6s Indoor Championships Men's Division Two South at the University of the West of England, on Sunday. Marcano scored a beaver trick, his fourth in five matches to lead Southgate to an 11-3 win. PHOTO: SOUTHGATE.



T&T international hockey player Teague Marcano scored a joint league-best 19 goals with Tom Minall of the University of Bristol, inclusive of four beaver-trick to lead Southgate Hockey Club to the top spot in the England Hockey League Adult Super 6s Indoor Championships Men's Division Two at the University of the West of England, last weekend.



