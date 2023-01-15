Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

Birsa Munda Stadium's quest for inclusivity

Published on Sunday, 15 January 2023 14:30 | Hits: 8

The newly-made stadium for the ongoing World Cup has left no stone unturned to provide an equal experience to physically-challenged people.


Birsa Munda Stadium

The Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Odisha's Rourkela city which is the world's largest hockey stadium as per the International Hockey Federation (FIH) certification has special facilities and seats for the differently-abled persons so that they can experience the matches without any inconvenience, an official said.

