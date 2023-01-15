Ren is the father of Nils, the 23-year-old forward of the national team. He is joined by his eldest son, Nils’ girlfriend, the parents of captain Fernando and his brother Felipe Renz, and the family of Jose Hurtado.



Aashin Prasad





Chile fans take a group selfie during their Hockey World Cup debut match against New Zealand at the Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela, Odisha, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Aashin Prasad



“CHI-LE-LE-LE! VIVA CHILE!”



A handful of Chileans are making themselves heard as Chile battled it out with New Zealand in the afternoon sun of Rourkela in its first-ever World Cup game. The history-makers are being cheered on by the small group dressed in their country’s colours, while waving their flags.



