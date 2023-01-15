Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India leading revival of Asian hockey: Korean head coach Shin Seok Kyo

Published on Sunday, 15 January 2023 14:30 | Hits: 8

South Korea, one of the four Asian teams at the 2023 Hockey World Cup, think India are leading the way when it comes to returning the balance of power to Asia.

By Tazeen Qureshy


The South Korean coach and captain at a press conference in Bhubaneswar on the eve of their first match

Former South Korea player and current coach Shin Seok Kyo has never shied away from taking pride in the Asian style of hockey. So, when his team landed in Bhubaneswar ahead of the hockey men's World Cup, he acknowledged India's dominance in the sport in recent times, including the bronze medal win at the Tokyo Olympics.

