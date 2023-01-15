Having missed the Tokyo Olympics, Punjab forward is back and hungry for more accolades



Indervir Grewal





A prodigious forward, Akashdeep made his senior team debut as an 18-year-old in 2012 and quickly cemented his place in the side. - File photo



Akashdeep Singh had a wide, beaming smile across his face — India had just beaten Spain in their World Cup opener on Friday, and the forward was enjoying the fruits of his team’s labour. It seemed as if he was taking in the atmosphere at the Birsa Munda Stadium.



