England clash 'tougher' than Spain, says India head coach Graham Reid

Published on Sunday, 15 January 2023 14:30 | Hits: 8

'We are up against England next and it will be tougher, they are ranked higher than us. We know how tough England are in the Commonwealth Games,' Graham Reid said.


File image of India men's hockey team coach Graham Reid. Image credit: National Games

Rourkela: England will be tougher opponents than Spain whom India outclassed 2-0 in their opening World Cup match and the home team cannot lower its guard in the second group match on Sunday, head coach Graham Reid said.

