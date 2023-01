Not being able to do so can cost hosts dear against team like England



Indervir Grewal





PTI



Having crossed the first hurdle at the World Cup with a tough 2-0 win over Spain, there is an air of relief in the Indian camp. “It’s good to get that first win... now let’s play the rest of the tournament,” said India coach Graham Reid, adding that the first game of any major tournament was probably the toughest.