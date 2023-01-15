Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

India eyes top spot with win against high-flying England

Published on Sunday, 15 January 2023 14:30 | Hits: 8

The last time India and England faced off was in a pool match at the 2022 Commonwealth Games, a game that had more lessons for both sides than the 4-4 scoreline would suggest.

Uthra Ganesan


Indian hockey players after victory against Spain during the FIH Odisha Hockey Men’s World Cup 2023 in Rourkela. | Photo Credit: PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra

