Clash of the Pool D India-England today

Published on Sunday, 15 January 2023

K. ARUMUGAM



India and England have started their campaign in style, the former overcame the young Spain with a decent 2-0 score while the latter outplaying the World Cup debutants Wales 5-0. With win against each other  India  and England will take on each other today at the marvelous Birsa Munda International hockey facility.  Most likely the winner of tomorrow’s clash of the Pool D will top the pool and thus avoid the cruelling cross over. However, both teams did not acquit themselves if the finer details of their first encounter is any indication.

