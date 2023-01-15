Welcome to Fieldhockey.com

After Spain win, Indian Men's Hockey Team shifts focus to crucial England game

Published on Sunday, 15 January 2023 14:30 | Hits: 8


After a thrilling 2-0 win over Spain, India will take on England in their second Pool D match of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Sunday
 
Rourkela: Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian Men's Hockey Team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.

