

After a thrilling 2-0 win over Spain, India will take on England in their second Pool D match of FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on Sunday



Rourkela: Playing in front of a packed crowd, the Indian Men's Hockey Team put up a scintillating show to claim a thrilling 2-0 win in their opening match of the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 Bhubaneswar-Rourkela here at the brand-new Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium on Friday.



